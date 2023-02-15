Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer

Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Riley County will continue to monitor an elk they found with trash wrapped around its head and were able to save a stranded deer on the same day.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Feb. 2, officials were called to an area just north of the Manhattan airport with reports that a Bull Elk had something wrapped around its head and was unable to see.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a piece of cloth had been wrapped around the elk’s head, but it could still see through the bottom of the object and was able to move and eat.

At the moment, officials deemed the situation too risky to attempt to capture the elk and physically remove the cloth. The elk should soon drop its antlers and they said, hopefully, this will allow the object to fall safely off the animal’s head.

KDWP said biologies and Fort Riley Game Wardens will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reassess if needed. The public has been asked to avoid the elk as providing aid could result in serious injury.

Kansas Game Wardens save a deer stranded on the ice on Tuttle Lake on Feb. 2, 2023.
Kansas Game Wardens save a deer stranded on the ice on Tuttle Lake on Feb. 2, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Later that day, Game Wardens were then called to Baldwin Park at the north end of Tuttle Creek with reports that a deer had become stranded about 100 yards offshore on the ice. Officials then managed to pull the deer off the ice and back onto the shoreline where it was able to safely run away. It is expected to make a full recovery.

Game Wardens said their job varies greatly and they are called to a wide array of circumstances. They said it is never boring.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Several W. Kansas schools closing ahead of winter storm
An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile...
Excavation underway in rural Butler County connected with unsolved case
Heaviest snow comes Wednesday evening
Weather Alert - snow returns to Kansas
Snow forecast today and tonight
Weather Alert - winter storm back in Kansas
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash

Latest News

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
FILE
Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of 10K Kansans lost to COVID
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the dugout after...
Ned Yost, manager who won ‘15 World Series, to be inducted into Royals Hall of Fame
Glamnetic press-on nails
Does It Work? Glamnetic press-on nails