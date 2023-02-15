Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Riley County will continue to monitor an elk they found with trash wrapped around its head and were able to save a stranded deer on the same day.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Feb. 2, officials were called to an area just north of the Manhattan airport with reports that a Bull Elk had something wrapped around its head and was unable to see.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a piece of cloth had been wrapped around the elk’s head, but it could still see through the bottom of the object and was able to move and eat.

At the moment, officials deemed the situation too risky to attempt to capture the elk and physically remove the cloth. The elk should soon drop its antlers and they said, hopefully, this will allow the object to fall safely off the animal’s head.

KDWP said biologies and Fort Riley Game Wardens will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reassess if needed. The public has been asked to avoid the elk as providing aid could result in serious injury.

Kansas Game Wardens save a deer stranded on the ice on Tuttle Lake on Feb. 2, 2023. (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Later that day, Game Wardens were then called to Baldwin Park at the north end of Tuttle Creek with reports that a deer had become stranded about 100 yards offshore on the ice. Officials then managed to pull the deer off the ice and back onto the shoreline where it was able to safely run away. It is expected to make a full recovery.

Game Wardens said their job varies greatly and they are called to a wide array of circumstances. They said it is never boring.

