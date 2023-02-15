Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announces layoffs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reflecting a problem affecting hospitals nationwide, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is the latest to announce it’s laying off employees. The hospital said the cut is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing supply costs and decreasing in-patient demand.

The Hutchinson hospital reported 85 employees will lose their jobs with most of these layoffs happening in the administrative and support services department. The hospital has nearly 1,350 employees in all. The cuts reduce that workforce by about 5%. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center said the change is in direct result of the COVID-19 impact on the healthcare landscape, including an increase in supply costs, lower health insurance reimbursement rates and decreased patient volume compared to before the pandemic.

This problem is taking its toll on healthcare systems across the U.S.

“These challenges aren’t unique to Hutchinson. Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO Jeff Egbert said, “Many hospitals and healthcare systems across our nation are facing similar challenges, including many in the Midwest.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com