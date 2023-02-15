Man critically injured in N. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed one man suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday night shooting reported in the 2300 block of North Fairview, in north Wichita. WPD Lt. Joe Camp said that man, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest, but is expected to survive. An ambulance transported the injured man from the scene to a local hospital.

Lt. Camp said officers responded to the initial report of shots fired at about 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. in the area of 22nd and Waco. At the scene, officers found the injured man. Early in the investigation, police haven’t made an arrest in the case, but Camp said it’s believed the injured man knew the shooter and the crime wasn’t random.

