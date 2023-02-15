Oakley’s Citori Bosserman first at Oakley to win 100 wrestling matches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citori Bosserman is a senior at Oakley High, and she’s only been wrestling since 2020.

“I started my freshman year,” Bosserman said. “Before that, I never even stepped on a mat.”

That year was the year girls wrestling became a high school sport in Kansas. Mike Rains, the girls wrestling coach at Oakley, said Bosserman has been forging a new path ever since.

“She always leads by example by saying ‘Hey, I’m a little banged up, but I’m still wrestling,’” Rains said. “And the other kids see that and say, ‘If Citori’s doing it, I’ve got to do it.’”

Bosserman is the first female wrestler at Oakley to win at least 100 matches. She got No. 100 at regionals last week, now she’s looking to add to her resume by winning her second state title.

“Being the first girl to walk out in front of everyone as state was kind of a shocker,” Bosserman said. “A big nervous rush.”

Bosserman won her first state title as a sophomore in 2021.

“To tell you the truth, when I won it I really didn’t feel much because I didn’t know that it actually happened,” she said.

Now, she’s heading to state again, with a win total that has reached triple digits.

“I think I have 103 now, and I think I have lost 27 in my total four years,” Bosserman said.

Her coach attributes those wins to her natural ability.

“She just picked it up so fast,” Rains said. “They say in wrestling you have to have that feel for it, and she’s just a natural.”

No matter the outcome of this year’s state tournament, Bosserman said wrestling was the best choice.

“I’ve learned a lot with life, how it takes a lot to push yourself and to never give up even if it gets really hard,” she said. “Just keep going.”

