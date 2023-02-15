Several W. Kansas schools closing ahead of winter storm

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm expected to bring up to six inches of snow to a large swath of Kansas’ western half and north central Kansas is prompting several school closures.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Garden City and Liberal were the largest districts to cancel classes. You can see the full closings list here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/.

Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and early Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night across much of central and western Kansas.

You can see the complete forecast for the upcoming storm here: https://www.kwch.com/2023/02/14/weather-alert-snow-returns-kansas/.

Heaviest snow comes Wednesday evening
