Solomon students help surprise their principal with a proposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The preschool class at Solomon Grade School is one of the many classrooms Tuesday filled with hearts and sweets for Valentine’s Day, but it was their role last week in a schoolwide assembly where they helped with the presentation of a proclamation of love.

PreK-8th grade principal Amber Fouard said, “Here come all of these little preschoolers with letters on their shirts, and I’m like a little letter parade. How natural for preschoolers. Then by the time the teacher came out with the W on her shirt, I thought, “Will you…” and it just hit me.”

Fouard and Eric Blomquist are long-time friends who fell in love. They went to the same high school but were several grade levels apart.

“Grew into a relationship from supporting each other through some tough situations, and then it just kind of grew from there. A true friendship first,” said Fouard.

Blomquist added, “It was completely unexpected. I told Amber that I was never getting married. I’d been married once and said never again, and I guess never is a long time, that’s what my father always said when I was growing up, and he was right again.”

For a while now, Blomquist has been thinking about popping that question.

“It originally started cause I’d asked Amber, and admittedly jokingly, a couple times to marry me, and she said, ‘you’re not serious. You’ve got to do better than that.’” He said, “I never even had a ring.”

He got that ring last November and started planning. When plan A fell through, it made way for plan B.

“I know in marrying Amber, I’m marrying a school.” Bloomquist said, “Preschool is her passion. She loves all kids, but preschool, she really has the belief that if you start kids out right, school will be great. So, it was just a natural fit for me that, okay, we’re going to involve the kids.”

This is Fouard’s 25th year in education and her first year as principal. Since the third grade, she’s wanted to be a teacher, so these kids are her life.

“Our world will be a better place because of these kids, and I just have faith in them,” Fouard said. “I do.”

She added, “He knows, he knows me well, that kids are my passion because they’re our future. That’s who we need to build faith in and trust in, and for them to be a part of it, that means the world to me because they are truly my passion.”

Blomquist took his proposal idea to Nick Owens, the Solomon High School Principal, who worked secretly to get everything in place.

He said, “Nick kind of took control and made sure everything happened and said just show up on Friday, so that’s what I did.”

It was quite the undertaking, as it involved the preschool class and students in the high school’s business class who helped with printing the shirts the preschoolers wore.

Last Friday, the preschoolers walked on stage with Ms. Fouard standing to the side. Mostly in the correct order, the preschoolers in their shirts spelling out “Will you marry me?” with Blomquist wearing the question mark. Blomquist then got down on one knee.

“A song we call our song was playing in the background, and he showed up, and that was the moment I go, ‘Oh, my goodness. This is really happening.’” Fouard said, “I didn’t realize how loud the kids were till I watched the video back, they were hooping and hollering, and all excited, and Eric gives his thumbs up like success. It was a great moment. The kids loved it. It’s a true memory for me that I’ll always treasure.”

Blomquist said jokingly, “To this day, I’m not sure. Did you say ‘yes’?”

Fouard said, “Pretty much.”

“I looked at you and said, ‘so, is this serious enough for you?’ So, I’m assuming she said yes.” Blomquist said, “She took the ring, so we’re going to assume it was yes.”

As a wedding is in the future, Fouard and Blomquist say these kids will be a part of that celebration.

Fouard said, “One of my preschool friends came up right after, put her hand on her hip, and said, ‘you know, I expect an invitation.’ And I said you’ll be first on the list, sweet pea. They are a part of my life and now part of Eric’s too.”

The last few days have been a continuous celebration at the school, with many congratulations.

