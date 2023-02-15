Where’s Shane? Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It seems like just about all of Kansas City and the surrounding area will be celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory at the parade in KC today.

We’ll be among them, as Where’s Shane will be caught up in the revelry of the Chiefs’ second championship in four seasons.

Check us out all morning as we visit with fans and join the party in KC!

