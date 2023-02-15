Winter storm conditions across Kansas today

Up to an inch of snow in Wichita tonight
snowfall
snowfall(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but another potent storm system will quickly overtake Kansas this afternoon into the night. Snow and blowing snow are likely across western and northern Kansas where up to half a foot of snow is expected along and north of a Dodge City to Salina line.

South-central Kansas will see some snow/blowing snow after sunset into the early morning hours tomorrow, but amounts will be much lighter, generally an inch or less. Some travel troubles are possible, but nothing significant, only some slick spots during the Thursday morning commute.

After a cold Thursday in the lower 30s, and a frigid Friday morning in the single digits and teens, we will rebound into the near normal upper 40s on Friday afternoon underneath sun-filled skies.

Expect quiet skies and warmer temperatures this weekend as we climb into the 50s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday. However, winter quickly comes back to Kansas next week with tumbling temperatures and chances of ice and snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; breezy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tonight: Cloudy, snow likely; up to an inch possible. Wind: N/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 32.

Fri: Low: 16. High: 48. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 57. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 34. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 45. Mostly cloudy, breezy; chance of rain late.

