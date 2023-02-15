Winter storm continues into the night

Heaviest of the snow will impact northwest Kansas
Heaviest snow will fall in the northwest
Heaviest snow will fall in the northwest(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm continues to impact Kansas with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Several areas across western Kansas have reported several inches already, but it should begin to taper off in the overnight hours for far western Kansas. Other areas will get snow into the night, but amounts will be lighter farther east and south.

Expectations are for 6-8 inches for northwest Kansas (when the storm wraps up early Thursday). Southwest Kansas (in most areas) could get up to 3 inches, while central Kansas will generally see about 1-3 inches. Wichita snowfall will be up to 1 inch. Northwest winds will be gusty throughout the night and most of Thursday. After starting off with sub-zero wind chills early in the day, look for afternoon temperatures to be near 30 with a gradual clearing of the clouds.

Warmer weather is coming up for Friday and the weekend. Much of the state will be back above 40 on Friday, but should see some 50s and 60s in the weekend ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, light snow after 10pm (up to 1″). Wind: NE/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Fri: High: 48 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 27 AM rain/snow mix, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest snow comes Wednesday evening
Weather Alert - snow returns to Kansas
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Several W. Kansas schools closing ahead of winter storm
An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile...
Excavation underway in rural Butler County connected with unsolved case
Kansas photographer Mark Eastman captured this jaw-dropping shot of a bald eagle near Cheney...
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 2300 block of North Fairview,...
Man critically injured in N. Wichita shooting

Latest News

Evergy, Wichita Public Works and the Kansas Gas Service will be hold an energy assistance event...
Utility assistance available Thursday in Wichita
Travis and Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce celebrates Chiefs parade with All-Pro son Travis
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Shane talks with more Chiefs fans, including a DJ and some who met running back Isiah Pacheco.
Where's Shane? Chiefs championship parade 2