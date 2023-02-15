Winter storm continues into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm continues to impact Kansas with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Several areas across western Kansas have reported several inches already, but it should begin to taper off in the overnight hours for far western Kansas. Other areas will get snow into the night, but amounts will be lighter farther east and south.

Expectations are for 6-8 inches for northwest Kansas (when the storm wraps up early Thursday). Southwest Kansas (in most areas) could get up to 3 inches, while central Kansas will generally see about 1-3 inches. Wichita snowfall will be up to 1 inch. Northwest winds will be gusty throughout the night and most of Thursday. After starting off with sub-zero wind chills early in the day, look for afternoon temperatures to be near 30 with a gradual clearing of the clouds.

Warmer weather is coming up for Friday and the weekend. Much of the state will be back above 40 on Friday, but should see some 50s and 60s in the weekend ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, light snow after 10pm (up to 1″). Wind: NE/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Fri: High: 48 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 27 AM rain/snow mix, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

