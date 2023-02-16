Does It Work? Glamnetic press-on nails

Testing Glamnetic press-on nails for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While traditional press-on nails are affordable, they typically fall off quickly. The makers of Glamnetic press-on nails say their product is also reasonably priced, but will last much longer, up to two weeks.

Does this new beauty item really give you a quality manicure that’s quick and inexpensive? To put the Glamnetic press-on nails to the test, we enlisted the help of Lexi Le with Blum Nail Bar.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Several W. Kansas schools closing ahead of winter storm
Heaviest snow comes Wednesday evening
Weather Alert - snow returns to Kansas
An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile...
Excavation underway in rural Butler County connected with unsolved case
Kansas photographer Mark Eastman captured this jaw-dropping shot of a bald eagle near Cheney...
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 2300 block of North Fairview,...
Man critically injured in N. Wichita shooting

Latest News

DIW Glamnetic
Does It Work? Glamnetic
Affordable Dentures & Implants
Prosecutors receiving complaints on Wichita denture practice after FF12 investigation
Chiefs championship parade
Changes in 2023 Chiefs Super Bowl parade compared to 2020
Chiefs parade
Fans face challenges getting to Chiefs championship parade