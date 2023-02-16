Fans face challenges getting to Chiefs championship parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans ascended onto the streets of downtown Kansas City Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the team’s second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

The fans came and the city was ready to welcome them. Whether those fans had plans in the works for days or decided to make a last-minute trip, for many, a challenge to find legal parking followed a lot of walking.

There were a handful of park-and-ride locations around Kansas City but others trying to find a place closer to the main event turned sides of roads and underpasses into parking lots.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted a picture of cars illegally parked along interstates and ramps. Tow trucks were on standby to move them to the city’s tow lot.

We are seeing vehicles parked along interstates and ramps for the Chiefs parade in downtown KC. Due to safety concerns, the KCPD has tow trucks on standby to move them. #kctraffic #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/imWJLBreDX — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 15, 2023

Many who parked legally and walked up to a mile or even farther to the action took the challenges in stride. While the Chiefs are in position to build off of their successful season, fans know not to take championships for granted and Wednesday’s journey to celebrate the Super Bowl winners wasn’t one they were about to miss.

“It’s like Christmas morning, Thanksgiving, your birthday, all of that rolled into one,” said Chiefs fan Christopher Millsap.

A family involved with Girl Scouts saw the parade and celebration as a perfect opportunity to raise money by selling boxes of the organization’s world-renowned cookies to fans.

The mother and daughter reported people adding tips to help their troop and “being really awesome.”

When it came to the parade itself, people did what they could to get a view, including construction workers on a crane and people with Kansas City Public Works having a truck with a lift.

At the rally following the parade, NFL and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the crowd he expects the party to happen again next year.

“I just want to let y’all know that this is just the beginning. We ain’t done yet,” Mahomes said. “So, I’ll make sure to hit you back next year and I hope the crowd’s the same.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com