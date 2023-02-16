Federal assistance program helps to offset rising energy costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A warmer than average winter is placing less demand on people’s heaters, but it’s still costing more to heat a home, the US Energy Information Administration reports.

Nationwide, more people are turning to LIEAP, a federal assistance program to offset some of those costs. On Thursday, Evergy offered availability to help people see if they qualify for the program and apply for it.

On Thursday at the Evergy Connect Center in Wichita, Deborah Pope was among the customers finding some comfort as she’s been contemplating how to pay her bills and concerned about keeping her home heated with several more weeks of winter ahead.

“It meant everything,” she said of the assistance. I have been sitting at home, kind of stressing about my bills.”

On a fixed income, she was coming up short on money to cover some of her utilities. She was able to get help with the application for LIEAP, or Low Energy Assistance Program.

She said having someone to walk her through each step of the application process was “awesome.”

Evergy hosted a financial assistance resource event Thursday with other organizations. LIEAP is one of the programs that’s seeing more applicants.

Kansas LIEAP has upped the federal poverty level from 130% to 150%, so that’s opened it up for more families to be eligible,” Evergy Senior Customer Affairs Advisor Alison Lee explained. “The need is there, especially when the cost of things has increased.”

Last year, the average benefit for Kansas LIEAP was $1,180, which can be used for both electricity and gas utility bills.

“This year, that benefit amount should be close to what it was last year,” Lee said. “We don’t know yet, but if there’s extra money for the federal funds, sometimes they’ll do a supplemental benefit in the summer.”

For Pope, it provides relief.

“Hope, some hope,” she said.

This year’s application period for LIEAP ends on March 31. Applications for the program can be found at Kansas DCF offices or DCF’s website.

The Evergy Connect Center is open on weekdays for walk-ins and for application assistance. The National Every Assistance Directors Association says so far this winter, there have been more than six million applications for the program, nationwide. That’s an increase of more than one million from last year.

