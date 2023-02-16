Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has identified two officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.
Chief Stacey Graves said Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.
A man in his 50s who was a pedestrian also died in the crash. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. His case has not yet been presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
“K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them,” the police department stated.
