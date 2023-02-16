Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has identified two officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Chief Stacey Graves said Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

A man in his 50s who was a pedestrian also died in the crash. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. His case has not yet been presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

“K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them,” the police department stated.

KCPD gives update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead

WATCH LIVE: KCPD gives an update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead. LIVE BLOG: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/15/live-blog-parade-day-celebrate-nfl-champion-kansas-city-chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Several W. Kansas schools closing ahead of winter storm
An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile...
Excavation underway in rural Butler County connected with unsolved case
Heaviest snow comes Wednesday evening
Weather Alert - snow returns to Kansas
Snow forecast today and tonight
Weather Alert - winter storm back in Kansas
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash

Latest News

A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
FILE
Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of 10K Kansans lost to COVID
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the dugout after...
Ned Yost, manager who won ‘15 World Series, to be inducted into Royals Hall of Fame
Glamnetic press-on nails
Does It Work? Glamnetic press-on nails