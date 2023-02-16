Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has identified two officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Chief Stacey Graves said Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

A man in his 50s who was a pedestrian also died in the crash. He has not yet been identified.

“Our department is hurting, we’re sad and we’re shaken.”



KCPD is mourning the loss of two of their officers - James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ, killed in a crash last night by an impaired driver. Muhlbauer was a husband, father and 20 year veteran on the force. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/nvfyuiQmtd — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) February 16, 2023

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. His case has not yet been presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

“K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them,” the police department stated.

KCPD gives update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead WATCH LIVE: KCPD gives an update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead. LIVE BLOG: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/15/live-blog-parade-day-celebrate-nfl-champion-kansas-city-chiefs/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.