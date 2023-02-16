Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its "Full Self-Driving" system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall came after U.S. safety regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

