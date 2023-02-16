Warming trend starts Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind will finally go down into the night as a winter storms moves away from our area and sets the stage for warmer weather to return into the weekend.

We should expect a clear sky overnight with lows falling into the single digits and teens. A sunny day on Friday will allow much of the state to be back up near 50, unless you have snow on the ground. In those areas, high temperatures will likely be stuck in the 40s. The wind will turn back to the southwest during the day.

Highs will reach the 50s on Saturday with increasing clouds. It will be a little windy, with south winds gusting to around 35 or 40, especially in central and eastern Kansas.

Look for less wind on Sunday thanks to a weak cold front coming through. Most of the state will still be able to keep the warmer weather, with highs mainly in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 55 Increasing clouds; windy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 44 Increasing clouds; evening showers. Breezy.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 25 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.