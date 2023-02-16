Winter storm exits the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is leaving the state, but roads are slippery in spots and wind chills are close to, if not below zero. Travel conditions will improve today, but temperatures will struggle to reach freezing this afternoon, and the breeze will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens.

After a frigid Friday morning in the single digits and teens, and wind chills once again close to zero, sunshine will take us into the near normal upper 40s during the afternoon.

Expect quiet skies and warmer temperatures this weekend as we climb into the 50s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… early next week appears dry and mild before cooler and unsettled weather return during the middle of the week. However, exactly how everything plays out is uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 32.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 48.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 55. Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 62. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 33. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 58. Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 42. High: 51. Mostly cloudy; slight chance of rain.

