World changed since prior Chiefs championship, celebration similar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Victory parades in 2020 look similar to the celebration in 2023 for the Kansas City Chiefs. Like three years ago, crowds gathered downtown for the Super Bowl championship parade. But the world changed significantly in that three-year span. Early February 2020 was weeks away from the start of a pandemic that severely limited large gatherings for more than a year.

Prior to last Sunday, the Chiefs won their last Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020. That championship parade in Kansas City happened three days later, on Feb. 5. A little more than one month later, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to stay at home, beginning on March 30. Governors across the country issued similar orders.

Chiefs fans who were in Kansas City in February 2020 to celebrate the 2019 Super Bowl season said seeing images from Wednesday’s celebration bring back fond memories from three years ago. In 2020, Jacque Bretton traveled from Phillipsburg to celebrate Kansas City’s first Super Bowl championship in half of a century. She didn’t make the trip this year.

“It was a little cold but the atmosphere is all you can see. It’s a sea of red, of course, but it was a lot of excitement,” she said of the celebration on Feb. 2, 2020.

Bretton, like many, has seen parts of her life changed by world-shifting events since 2020. She now works from home. Virtual work was not as common in early 2020.

“Working from home, it’s got its challenges ‘cause I’m kind of a people person and out-in-the-public type of person,” she said.

Chiefs fan Luis Gutierrez, a tattoo artist in Hutchinson, also reflected on being with his family in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs in February 2020. He wasn’t able to be there Wednesday due to his work schedule. Looking back, like many, Gutierrez said he never imagined how COVID-19 would change the world.

“Then pandemic, and, of course, the way now people view the games. It’s a little bit different. We’re a little bit more cautious in how you do things and safety for everyone,” he said.

Bretton and Gutierrez said a constant is how winning brings people together. They’re hopeful to see their team win another Super Bowl so they can get to another parade. The team’s goal is to run it back next year as repeat champions.

