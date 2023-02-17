Isaac Brown discusses path to becoming Wichita State’s 1st Black head men’s basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, 12 News is honoring community leaders as part of Black History Month. Anchor and reporter Felicia Rolfe sat down with Isaac Brown about becoming the first Black head coach in the history of the Wichita State University men’s basketball program. Brown discussed the path that put him in that position and how he hopes to pave the way for others.

Brown said there’s no place like Charles Koch Arena on Wichita State’s campus.

“It’s an advantage anytime you can have a sixth man sitting in the stands, but the atmosphere we have, it helps you drill out wins,” he said.

Basketball has always been a part of Brown’s life. It all started in the small town of Pascagoula, Miss.

“Either you work your angles, you join the military or you get into basketball, and I chose the basketball route,” Brown said.

His inspiration came from his high school basketball coach.

“I have a lot of mentors in my life, and the main one was my high school coach, Gary Gagliano. Without him, I wouldn’t be in this position,” he said.

Brown has come a long way since his first coaching job at Pearl River Community College.

“After Pearl River Community College, I started coaching at this other college in Destin, Florida called Okaloosa Walton Community College,” Brown said. “And from there, I got a job in South Alabama.”

He came to Wichita State in 2014 as an assistant under Coach Gregg Marshall. Eight days before the start of the 2020-21 season, he was thrust into being the Shocker head coach on an interim role. He later was hired to the position permanently after leading Wichita State to its first American Athletic Conference regular season title.

“I’m honored, I’m excited. And you know, I just want to make sure I do the right things,” Brown said. “So those behind me can have this same opportunity.”

Wichita State junior guard Colby Rogers said Brown is one of the reasons he came to Wichita.

As a changemaker, Brown said he wants to be a good example for those coming after him.

“Think about all the contributions made (by) people before me in order to get this opportunity, and I just want to give it 110% every day just to work hard,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com