Dept. of Labor: More than 100 minors illegally employed in hazardous jobs in 8 states

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Labor reported findings in a federal investigation that uncovered more than 100 minors as young as 13 years old working hazardous overnight jobs, cleaning 13 meat processing facilities in eight states, including Kansas. The report showed 26 affected minors at a plant in Dodge City resulting in more than $390,000 in assessed penalties.

The labor department said the violations from one of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation services, Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., were systemic and “clearly indicate a corporate-wide failure at all levels.”

The Wisconsin-based company tasked teens with cleaning dangerous power equipment like saws using hazardous chemicals. Packers Sanitation Services employs 17,000 workers at 700 sites nationwide.

In all, the company has paid $1.5 million for violations. The Fair Labor Standards Act, which allows a penalty of more than $15,000 for each minor who was employed in violation of the law, dictated the amount Packers was fined.

“These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place,” the labor department said.

