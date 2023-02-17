Former Sedgwick Co. deputy pleads guilty to misconduct, unlawful sexual relations

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy Dustin Burnett pleaded guilty to five counts in two charges following his arrest last summer.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County detention deputy late last week pleaded guilty to charges of official misconduct and unlawful sexual relations. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said last Friday, Feb. 10, 22-year-old Dustin Burnett pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct and three counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The official misconduct counts are connected with a failure to stop a security breach at the Sedgwick County Jail in which inmates smuggled cell phones and marijuana into the facility. During the investigation, two female inmates reported having sex with Burnett.

