Frigid Friday morning, then a warmer weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens, and wind chills once again close to zero. However, sunny skies will take us into the near normal upper 40s during this afternoon.

Expect quiet skies and even warmer temperatures this weekend. Gusty winds and highs in the lower 50s on Saturday will be followed by less wind and lower 60s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… early next week appears dry and mild before unsettled weather return during the middle of the week. Highs in the 60s, possibly lower 70s on Wednesday will be replaced by 30s and 40s on Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. The chance of precipitation is low, but if anything we are looking at showers and perhaps storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and milder. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 62. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 33. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 67. Mostly sunny and warm.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 68. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 41. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

