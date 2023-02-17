Michigan State student from Wichita still processing shooting on campus

Wichita native Sierra Bauman, a student at Michigan State University, is processing the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus.(Sierra Bauman)
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Michigan State University are still processing are processing events that unfolded Monday. A gunman opened fire Monday night at the university in East Lansing, Mich., killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself off campus amid an hourslong manhunt during which frightened students hid in the dark.

For nearly five hours, students, faculty and staff sheltered in campus buildings as police officers searched for the gunman. Wichita native Sierra Bauman was one of those students.

“I saw a bunch of police around the buildings. I could see lots of flashing lights and helicopters swooping down,” she said.

Bauman said she was alone when she took cover in her apartment building. To be safe, she stayed away from windows.

“I turned off all the lights, grabbed my blanket, to the hallway, because I was like, ‘I may have to sleep out here and just listen to the scanner.’”

Though the mass shooting at Michigan State is weighing heavily on many, Bauman said she feels somewhat desensitized because incidents like this have become common.

“I wasn’t really surprised by it, which is super sad,” she sad. “As things get harder and worse in this world. Like, I recognize that and I’m kind of expecting that, but I also hope that things will get better one day.”

This week, Michigan State is offering different ways to allow students to grieve. This includes counseling sessions and days off.

Bauman said she’s leaning on her faith in the aftermath of what happened Monday night.

“I’m going to do the best that I can to take care, but ultimately, my life is in God’s hands and so I have to trust that He’ll protect me,” she said.

Michigan State students will resume classes next Monday, Feb. 20.

