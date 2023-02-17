Prepare for a windy Saturday

It should be much warmer for many areas
Gusty winds will be a factor Saturday
Gusty winds will be a factor Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Aside from the wind, it looks like a very quiet weekend of weather for Kansas as the temperatures continue a warming trend into next week. It may not be record highs, but it should be above average for areas that don’t have any significant snow on the ground.

High clouds will gradually push into the area during the night and early Saturday morning. The day will start off with mainly 20s but should rebound into the 50s for the afternoon. Be prepared for the wind, as south to southwest winds will gust as high as 35 in many areas.

Less wind and more mild weather is on tap for Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be more sunshine throughout the day.

Spring-like temperatures will continue for early next week with highs staying in the 50s and 60s. Much colder air will be back, but for right now, that may not happen until the second half of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 29.

Sun: High: 60 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 48 Turning cloudy; scattered evening rain. Breezy.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 27 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

