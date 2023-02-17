Report: Chiefs’ Bieniemy to be Commanders offensive coordinator

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo. Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become head coaches in the NFL.(AP Photo)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are looking for their next offensive coordinator.

Eric Bieniemy, who has been with the Chiefs for the last decade including five seasons as OC, has accepted the coordinator position with the Washington Commanders. The report came first from NFL Network. Bieniemy will also be the assistant head coach under Ron Rivera, who was an assistant under Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

Bieniemy helped lead the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl wins and five-straight AFC Championships.

His one-year deal in Kansas City expired at the end of the season.

“Eric Bieniemy’s been tremendous for us, and I think is tremendous for the National Football League,” head coach Andy Reid said the morning after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

The Commanders finished the 2022 regular season ranked 20th in yards per game and 24th in points per game. The Chiefs finished first in both categories.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2017. He took a head coaching job with the Bears in 2018, before being fired and returning to KC prior to the 2022 season. Nagy figures to be first in line to become Bieniemy’s replacement and coordinate the Chiefs off-season next year/

