S. Wichita unoccupied home demolished after 3rd fire since October

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This winter, the Wichita Fire Department responded to multiple vacant house fires at properties that’d been used illegally as shelters. Friday morning, crews responded to a fire to a vacant house on South Broadway, the third there since October.

Addressing the problem, Wichita Fire sped up plans for demolition, getting the City of Wichita to take near immediate action. An excavator brought down the house on South Broadway in a few hours Friday afternoon.

The house’s owner expressed relief that no one was injured in the most recent fire, but reported having constant issues since buying the property, one in which the Wichita Fire Department became familiar.

Demolition is not what Jonathan Roper and his wife intended when they bought the South Broadway house at an auction.

“We bought this property about six months ago with the intention of just fixing it up and renting it out,” said Roper, Uptown LLC Managing Member.

That’s what they’ve done to several other properties, but Roper said the South Broadway property is the first with which they ran into immediate issues with people breaking in and stealing items inside. He said they did what they could to stop it.

“We boarded up the property and completely spent about $600 to $700 just boarding up every window, every single door,” Roper said. “People were coming, prying them open, breaking back in.”

Roper said they had a standing order with the Wichita Police Department to enter and cite people who were illegally staying in the house.

“We’ve been receiving four or five letters a week from people that have been cited,” he said.

The Wichita Fire Department said crews have responded to several fires to vacant homes that started with people experiencing homelessness entering the properties and trying to stay warm. The small fires for warmth quickly spread.

The Wichita Fire Department asks anyone who notices a vacant property being used illegally to report the situation.

“The Wichita Police Department’s [Homeless Outreach Team] and being able to reach out to some agencies that might be able to help out with homelessness or for shelter,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Roper said he hopes something is worked out so a situation like what occurred with his property on South Broadway isn’t the end result for other vacant homes intended for renovation.

“The homeless population in Wichita, certainly in that area, there’s a big problem that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Roper said they were looking to auction off the South Broadway property after the last fire, but before that could happen, they were notified by the city of plans to demolish the house. The Wichita Fire Department said if anyone sees a vacant house or building that needs to be boarded up, they should reach out to the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department or homeowners association.

