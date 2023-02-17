Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce will be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live pretty soon!
The Chiefs tight end broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It appears his episode will be on March 4.
Tweets from the show’s official Twitter account confirm the news.
The musical guest will be Kelsea Ballerini, who is very excited. She is a country pop singer.
