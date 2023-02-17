Wichita roofer’s truck stolen from jobsite in broad daylight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita roofing company and a homeowner are reaching out to the public, hoping to find a truck stolen from one of its employees. Someone stole the work truck about 10 a.m. Wednesday from a jobsite in a north Riverside neighborhood.

In the truck were tools and material for projects. The theft happened outside Kathy Harkness’s home near Perry and Woodrow Court. The brown 2002 Ford F-250 with a ladder rack had a Kansas tag: 704-JTR. Anyone who sees the truck or knows where it could be can call police or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

“This is a really great neighborhood and I think it surprised me because it was 10 o’clock in the morning and there were people on the roof and there were people driving up and down the street in broad daylight, just in broad daylight,” Harkness said.

Wednesday morning, roofers with Rhoden Roofing had just arrived at Harkness’s home when someone drove away in a worker’s truck. Rhoden was hired to repair Harkness’s chimney and roof.

“It’s really disheartening because people work really hard for what they have. Whether they amass tools over a certain amount of time, or their truck, they have pride in these things,” Rhoden Roofing Owner John Rhoden said. “To get robbed of so much, it’s really saddening. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Rhoden wants to help his longtime employee find his truck, tools and compressor.

“He’s honest, he always gets the job done,” Rhoden said of the employee. “All the core values that we have here, we looked at him as a model when we did that. When something bad happens to a really good person, it kind of stings a little bit more.”

Harkness echoed a similar message.

“Really nice family man, working hard to support his family,” she said. “I want to see someone who’s doing the things right, someone who’s working and making a living and working hard to do things right get justice.”

