Former Wichita Public Schools teacher pleads ‘no contest’ to child sex crimes

Former Wichita Public Schools middle school teacher Christin Covel pleaded "no contest" to child sex crimes.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office mug -- KWCH graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former teacher for Wichita Public Schools pleaded ‘no contest’ last week to child sex crimes. Charges against 32-year-old Christin Covel include two counts of aggravated solicitation of a child.

Police arrested Covel last year in Oklahoma after a teen told her therapist about inappropriate relations with her middle school math teacher. The girl was 13 at the time.

An affidavit detailing the case against Covel following her arrest in January of 2022 included information about inappropriate touching and Snapchat messages. The affidavit said incidents began in 2018.

Sentencing for Covel is set or May.

