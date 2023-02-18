Mild Sunday with lighter winds

Highs in the 50s and 60s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue over the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.

Mild weather will continue into the start of the week ahead with highs mostly in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

A strong cold front will begin to move into the state on Wednesday, which could bring some rain showers to portions of south central and eastern Kansas during the morning.

The front will lead to a wide range in temperatures with 30s and 40s over northwest Kansas while much of southern Kansas warms into the 70s.

Cooler weather is expected statewide behind the front starting on Thursday with highs falling into the 20s and 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Sunny skies become partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 31

Mon: High: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 48 Slight chance of AM rain, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 19 Mostly sunny, breezy and much colder.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 17 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

