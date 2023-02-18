Week of Feb. 20: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in construction work.

MONDAY: Commercial Roofer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | $15 - $30 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12192563 | Qualifications: •Some High School or less •Construction background is preferred •Roofing experience is preferred |Mahaney Group has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: General Laborer for Electrical Contractor | Phillips Southern Electric Co., Inc. | Wichita | $15 - $20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12405958 | Qualifications: •Valid KS Driver’s License •Must be 18 years or older •Have an interest in learning a trade | Phillips Southern Electric Co., Inc. has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Construction Laborer | Dondlinger Construction | Wichita | $15 - $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12393689 | Qualifications: •Some High School or less •Must be able to bring a hammer and tape measure •Constant exposure to weather | Dondlinger Construction has 18 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Pipelayers | Superior Excavating, LLC | Valley Center | $15 - $24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12290629 | Qualifications: •Some High School or less •6 months experience| Superior Excavating has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Concrete Workers | Hutton | McPherson | $18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12348491 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent •Experience in forming, prepping, pouring and finishing a variety of concrete products such as Footings •Must be able to lift 80 lbs. consistently, bend, stoop, and operate equipment that vibrates | Hutton has 24 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

