Wichita among best cities for remote workers, report says

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is among the nation’s best places to be for remote workers, at least according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The report places Wichita in the top 10 cities in the U.S. for remote workers. Springfield, Mo. tops that list.

Working from home during the pandemic became the norm for many, but some companies allowed their employees to continue working remotely on a permanent basis. This gave employees the opportunity to move anywhere they wanted with the only real requirement being a strong internet connection.

Wichita’s cost of living was among the key factors in being considered among the best locations for remote workers. Though his company already is based in Wichita, Soteria Technology Solutions CEO Bill Ramsey allows his employees to work from home. That option, he said, helps productivity.

“I actually do more work when I’m working from home because I’m not getting interruptions every five minutes, knocking on my door and needing something,” Ramsey said. “They’ll send me team messages. I can wait and handle that at one time.”

Ramsey said he’s seen the trend of more employees in the IT field moving away from centralized locations.

“I’m in a peer group with an IT company that they don’t have an office. All of their workers are spread around the United States,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal report ranks Wichita ninth among the nation’s top 10 destinations for remote workers to move to. Ramsey noted two big attributes that have made Wichita popular include the low cost of living and more reliable internet access.

“Overall, we actually have pretty reliable sources of internet here,” he said. “It is more inexpensive here than in other places.”

As someone who has lived in different parts of the world, Ramsey said Wichita is the perfect-sized city, making it even more viable for someone wanting to relocate.

“It’s one of the most perfect places to be as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com