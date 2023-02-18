Wichita police veteran retires after 43 years of service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A retirement ceremony Friday celebrated a Wichita police officer who gained legendary status. Officer Robert Bachman started with the Wichita Police Department in 1980. He was one of the first officers to start the Special Olympics Torch Run and wans an original member of the department’s SWAT team, SCAT team (Special Crimes Apprehension Team), drive-by task force and many other special units.

Wichita Police Officer Bob Bachman concluded his career on Feb. 16.

A party held for Bachman Friday afternoon happened at the Law Enforcement Training Center at Wichita State University. The retired officer spoke about what has changed in his 40-plus years on the job.

“It’s a different job. I mean, everybody is watching you now and you have to watch what you do a lot more than you did back then,” Bachman said. “Crime’s the same, but Wichita doesn’t have as much open air drug dealing as we did back in the day but we still have our moments.”

In retirement, Bachman said he might join the reserves and help teach defensive tactics.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com