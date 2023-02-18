Windy today, “spring-like” Sunday

Wind gusts 40-45 mph through 7 PM
Windy today, "spring-like" Sunday
Windy today, "spring-like" Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High clouds and peeks of sunshine on our Saturday, along with warmer temperatures statewide. The weather problem today will be the gusty south wind. Gusts 30-45 mph will be common through the afternoon across southern and central Kansas. Wind Advisory has been posted for parts of central Kansas for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect high temperatures in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

Less wind in the forecast tonight and Sunday as high pressure builds into Kansas. Winds should begin to diminish after 9pm. Clearing skies and cold tonight with lows in the 20s and low 30s. After a cold start to Sunday morning, the combination of less wind and more sunshine will make it feel a lot like Spring. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. The mild “spring-like” weather will continue through mid-week with highs in the 60s. A weather system on Wednesday will plow through Kansas, knocking us back to February reality. A touch of Arctic air will moving in Wednesday night and by Thursday highs will only be in the 30s to near 40. Cold air sticks around Friday before another nice warm up begins for next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Wind Advisory 11AM-7PM***

Today: Becoming cloudy and windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 31.

Mon: High: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 48 Turning cloudy; scattered evening rain. Breezy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 23 Mostly sunny, much colder; windy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 17 Partly cloudy, a bit breezy by afternoon.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 26 Morning clouds, then partly cloudy.

