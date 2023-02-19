Investigation underway after one dead in Cowley County crash

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirms a 27-year-old male from Arkansas City, Kansas is dead after a car crash Saturday night.

KHP said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was heading eastbound on 33rd Avenue in Winfield, Kansas. KHP said the driver crossed the centerline and left the roadway.

KHP said the vehicle rolled and struck a telephone pole.

KHP said the driver left the scene of the accident. However, the Winfield Police Department said the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Nicolas Morris, died on the scene.

KHP said investigators are searching for the driver of the Camaro.

