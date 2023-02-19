Mild next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days before it turns colder later this week.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be mild again with highs in the 60s. South winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

A strong cold front will move into the state on Wednesday, which could bring rain showers to portions of south central and eastern Kansas during the morning.

The front will also bring a divide in temperatures with 70s likely over southern Kansas with 20s and 30s over northwest Kansas.

Light snow will develop Wednesday evening and will continue into early Wednesday night across northwest Kansas. Light accumulation will be possible.

Colder weather will arrive statewide on Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be a brief cool down as highs will already return to near 60 by next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 34

Tue: High: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy and mild.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Morning showers, then mostly sunny. Windy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 19 Sunny and much colder.

Fri: High: 37 Low: 16 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

