Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.

Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.

KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.

Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

