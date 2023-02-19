“Spring-Like” weather the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a taste of Spring. While meteorological Spring begins March 1st the Spring Equinox doesn’t come around until March 20th.

Mother Nature operates on her own calendar and this week she is flipping the pages forward, as temperatures are expected to reach the 50s and 60s today and range from the upper 50s to the 70s across Kansas by Monday. The “spring-like” weather will continue through Wednesday. Our next weather system moves in Wednesday, spreading much colder air across the state Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing and end to the spring-fling. Today and Monday will be the nicest of the week with light wind speeds and mild temperatures. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the wind will pick up as the storm system approaches. Temperatures will drop some 50-60 degrees between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning as Arctic cold front pushes into Kansas.

This weather system will also bring a slight chance of rain to eastern Kansas with better chances of wintry weather for the western parts of the state- late Wednesday. The cold air will stick around a couple of days before moderating temperatures return by next weekend. Typical of Kansas this time of year, the temperature roller-coaster ride looks to continue into March.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny skies becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild, passing high clouds. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 34

Tue: High: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 54 Slight chance of AM rain, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 19 Mostly sunny, breezy and much colder.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 17 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, chance of showers overnight.

