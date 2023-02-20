1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County accident report confirms that one person has died after a crash at the intersection of W. MacArthur Road and S. 199th Street in southwest Sedgwick County.

A mother and her two young children were involved in the crash that happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com