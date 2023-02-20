Baby rhino born at Tanganyika after 14-month pregnancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife park welcomed the arrival of a new Indian Rhino baby after a 462-day pregnancy. Born to Monica, the first rhino to be born through artificial insemination, and Stacks, another Tanganyika rhinoceros, the baby, MarJon, was born at 9:29 on Feb. 16.

Weighing in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds, the calf, named MJ for short, was up and nursing within just a few hours of birth. She carefully cleaned it off throughout the night, and they have been napping together. Both mom and baby are doing great, and park officials say they are excited to see MarJon grow and develop in the coming weeks and months.

“This is an incredible moment for the entire Tanganyika Family,” says Jim Fouts, owner of Tanganyika Wildlife Park. “This is why we do what we do, preserving species who are on the brink of extinction. We are so proud of Monica and her calf and are excited to share this special moment with the community.”

The keepers at Tanganyika Wildlife Park have been working to ensure that Monica and her calf receive the best care. “We are overjoyed to see Monica and her calf doing so well,” said Sierra, one of Monica’s keepers. “Monica has been doing great as a first-time mom, except the couple of times she’s used the calf as her pillow. But in all seriousness, it’s amazing to watch them bond, and we can’t wait to see MJ grow and explore the world.”

