‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Segwick County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children were pulled from a fiery...
Deputy pulls mother, 2 children from fiery crash in W. Sedgwick County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Authorities searching for driver after deadly Cowley Co. crash
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when her vehicle rolled on westbound...
Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County
Brett Harris, owner of KannaBliss, is looking for answers after someone broke into his business.
Downtown Delta-8 Store Broken into, thousands of dollars in damages

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Arizona Capitol...
Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon