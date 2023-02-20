Hutchinson community rallies behind longtime teacher and sportscaster

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - For over five decades, Rusty Hilst has taught at Hutchinson High School and also served as sportscaster. After being diagnosed with ALS in December, Rusty is receiving enormous support from the community.

“As soon as I met Rusty, I knew he was someone that I was going to not only respect but enjoy spending time with,” said Dan Naccarato, a friend of Rusty.

Friends said Rusty has had a big impact on the community.

“I would bet if you just went down the street and asked somebody if they knew Rusty Hilst they would know him,” said Brett Marshall. “He graduated from Hutchinson High in 1960, went off to college and came back and made it his home.”

Dan and Brett said the medication Rusty needs costs tens of thousands of dollars. He will also need to transform his home to make it wheelchair accessible.

Despite the obstacles Rusty will face, the community has already donated more than $60,000 to Rusty’s GoFundMe page.

