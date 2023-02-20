Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar

Proposal would need to pass out of committee before Friday’s deadline
A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before Friday's deadline.
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS (KCTV) - A bill proposed in the Kansas Legislature could add more school days to the calendar.

The bill would need to pass out of committee before the Friday “Turnaround Day” deadline.

All bills are up in the air but could die in session Friday as part of the “Turnaround Day” that has all bills not exempted by the speaker must pass out of committee by Tuesday and House by Friday, or it’s essentially dead for this session.

One of those proposals impacts the number of school days in a year for Kansas public schools.

Currently, Kansas school districts have the opportunity to choose the hours of operations hours – which is 1,116 per year. That offers more flexibility for weather days. Kansas schools are regulated for 186 days of the year for 1st-11th grade, and 181 for 12th grade. By comparison, Colorado only has 160. Illinois and North Carolina have 185.

This new bill though would eliminate both options and enforce a minimum of 195 eight-hour school days, totaling 1,560 hours of school.

Those in favor, like Republican Rep. Bill Rhiley, of Wellington, who introduced this bill, say schools now are just meeting the bare minimum of required hours.

Those opposed argue school districts should have control over the days, like they already do for when school starts and ends.

Another factor: Funding.

“We also note that as what was referenced by the proponent, this does seem to add a significant number of days to the school calendar without making a legislative commitment to fund,” said Leah Fliter of the Kansas Association of School Boards. “I was reading the fiscal note---so, at least $36 million. And there’s more to that. So we can’t support this bill unless those concerns are addressed.”

