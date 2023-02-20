Man injured in accidental shooting at west Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 33-year-old man from Wichita. It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a motel in the 8400 block of West Kellogg Drive.

Officers arrived and made contact with the man who had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The investigation revealed the man was with an acquaintance of his when the handgun the acquaintance had in his waistband was accidentally dropped and a round was fired, striking him in his abdominal area. The man’s acquaintance left the scene of the incident before the officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

