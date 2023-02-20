Man injured in accidental shooting at west Wichita motel

Wichta police said a man was injured on Monday during an accidental shooting at a motel on west...
Wichta police said a man was injured on Monday during an accidental shooting at a motel on west Kellogg.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 33-year-old man from Wichita. It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a motel in the 8400 block of West Kellogg Drive.

Officers arrived and made contact with the man who had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The investigation revealed the man was with an acquaintance of his when the handgun the acquaintance had in his waistband was accidentally dropped and a round was fired, striking him in his abdominal area. The man’s acquaintance left the scene of the incident before the officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Segwick County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children were pulled from a fiery...
Child killed following rescue attempt in crash in W. Sedgwick County
The Goddard police chief said an officer shot and killed an armed man following a short pursuit...
Police chief: Officer shoots, kills armed man in Goddard
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when her vehicle rolled on westbound...
Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Authorities searching for driver after deadly Cowley Co. crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County

Latest News

Goddard OIS
Man killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
With the Afghan Army, Rohin supported American troops. Now a Wichita family is working to...
Wichita family working to reunite Afghan soldier with his family in the U.S.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that EMP Shield plans to invest $1.9 billion in Coffey County...
Governor Kelly announces plans to build $1.9B computer chip manufacturing facility in Coffey County
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Wichita
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Wichita