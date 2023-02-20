Midweek rain chance is on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet night of weather is likely for Kansas before the chances of rain start increasing for some into the middle of the week. Although the midweek system is not a major storm, it will bring winter back to Kansas and the potential of a wintry mix for northern Kansas early Wednesday.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be down in the 20s and 30s with a few clouds. Sunshine will warm much of the state up into the 60s with a breezy south wind.

The chance for rain increases after midnight for central and eastern Kansas, but amounts are going to be light. Some areas may pick up .25″ early in the day, while in northern Kansas, a mix of rain and snow is set to return early Wednesday. Snow amounts won’t be much more than a trace to possibly an inch in spots.

Much colder weather starts settling back in Kansas Wednesday afternoon (for the northern half of the state). It will spread to the south Wednesday night, and statewide, we should expect much colder weather for the second half of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few passing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy with showers after midnight. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 52.

Wed: High: 73 AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 37 Low: 15 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; scattered overnight showers. Breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 41 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

