Mild Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, later today looks delightful as highs climb into the middle 60s underneath mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will almost be carbon copy of today. Under mostly sunny skies will temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 60s, or ten to fifteen degrees above average. The difference will be a stronger and gusty wind from the southeast.

Wednesday will start wet with showers/storms, and then turn unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s, but big weather changes arrive later in the day. A strong cold front will usher in much colder temperatures come Thursday as highs struggle to reach 40 degrees, or 30-35 degrees lower than Wednesday.

Quiet and warmer weather will accompany us into the weekend before rain chances return Sunday night and/or Monday of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: E/W 5-10. High: 65.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 73. Morning rain/thunder; then clearing, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 39. Sunny, but breezy and much colder.

Fri: Low: 15. High: 43. Mix of sun and clouds

Sat: Low: 30. High: 58. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 61. Mostly cloudy; overnight rain chances.

