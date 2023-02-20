Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Segwick County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children were pulled from a fiery...
Child killed following rescue attempt in crash in W. Sedgwick County
The Goddard police chief said an officer shot and killed an armed man following a short pursuit...
Police chief: Officer shoots, kills armed man in Goddard
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when her vehicle rolled on westbound...
Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Authorities searching for driver after deadly Cowley Co. crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Aerial footage shows damage at Ohio factory explosion
Wichta police said a man was injured on Monday during an accidental shooting at a motel on west...
Man injured in accidental shooting at west Wichita motel
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Multiple injuries reported at Ohio factory explosion