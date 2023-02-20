Two seriously injured and one in critical condition in SW Wichita crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed two people suffered serious injuries and one person is in critical condition after a crash at the 20000 Block of W. 39th St. S.

12 news has a crew heading to the scene and will keep you updated.

