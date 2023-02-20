Walgreens won’t send abortion pills into Kansas after letter from Kobach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to a Feb. 6 letter from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach warning Walgreens not to send abortion pills into Kansas in violation of state and federal laws, Walgreens today announced it will not dispense Mifepristone in the Sunflower State.

“This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”

Walgreens responded to the Kansas attorney general’s warning with a letter dated Feb. 17.

“Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you,” the letter from Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray reads. The original letter Kobach sent to Walgreens leadership can be viewed here. Walgreens’ response can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3IMD9EZ.

