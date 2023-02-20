Wichita family working to reunite Afghan soldier with his family in the U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year and a half after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, some Afghans are working to secure a place for themselves and their families in the U.S. For one former Afghan soldier and his family, help and support are coming from a family in Wichita.

With the Afghan Army, Rohin supported American troops. With that status, he said he and his family are in danger from the Taliban. But a connection Rohin’s son has in the U.S. has two families on a mission.

Rohin is in the U.S., half a world away from his wife and seven children.

“My family is over there in Afghanistan. They are in danger right now. You know the situation of Afghanistan is not good,” he said.

Rohin’s family also has become part of Tess Goodman’s in Wichita.

“They’re such precious people. I’m in love with all of them, and I get videos and pictures from the kids, and it would just mean the world to me to get them here,” Goodman said.

Months before the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, Rohin’s son, Ehsan, joined an online English language class taught by Goodman.

“I got to know him very well. He’s very brilliant, has a great command of the English language and wants to come to the United States to be a doctor,” Goodman said of the Afghan teen.

A few months after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Ehsan reached out to Goodman, asking for help applying for the Special Immigrant Visa, or “SIV,” and interpreting what was needed.

“Rohin himself worked in intel, so a lot of what he was doing was helping to keep our soldiers alive,” Goodman said. “I really feel a commitment and a real debt of gratitude for him and all the Afghan soldiers.”

They started the SIV application process in October 2021, but it was only earlier this year that it was accepted. The wait for approval continues. Goodman said one of the challenges was tracking down a U.S. military member who served with Rohin to provide a letter of recommendation. They were able to get that last year.

“God bless that man. Without his recommendation letter, I don’t know if we’ve be able to get the SIV at all,” Goodman said.

The waiting, Rohin said, left him and his family in danger of the Taliban. Nineteen-year-old Ehsan is currently in Pakistan, but late last year, Rohin made his way to the U.S. border, traveling through a dozen countries to get there.

“From Pakistan, I flew to Brazil, and after that, I started my journey from Brazil to the U.S.A.,” he said.

Goodman told Rohin he was coming to Wichita.

“My wife and I flew him to Wichita on December 26 (2021), and he’s been here since,” Goodman said.

Goodman said they help to introduce him to the Afghan community in Wichita, where Rohin is also finding support.

Since the SIV process is dragging out, they’re working on Rohin’s asylum case and getting him a work permit. Rohin said his family remains optimistic they’ll be reunited in the U.S. and with the opportunities that will provide. Especially for his daughters, the hope of getting an education is a passion for them, especially since the Taliban has closed down the schools for girls.

“The children I have over there in Afghanistan, they have hope, some hope to be here in the future, and they want to study,” he said.

Rohin tried to get out of Afghanistan during the withdrawal of U.S. troops. He said he made it to the Kabul Airport, where many Afghans went to find a way out.

Rohin said, “I saw there was a lot of people, and they are coming to go the U.S.A. and other countries because of the situation was not good. They want to go outside of Afghanistan. Their life in danger at the time. I also want to go at that time.”

One of the days he got there was when the explosion happened that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Goodman has started a GoFundMe to support Rohin and his family and to cover some of the cost of the immigration process.

