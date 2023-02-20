Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on Sunday afternoon in west Wichita.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:46 p.m. on westbound Kellogg, just west of I-235.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to 12 News that the woman was pinned when the vehicle rolled. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com