Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on Sunday afternoon in west Wichita.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:46 p.m. on westbound Kellogg, just west of I-235.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to 12 News that the woman was pinned when the vehicle rolled. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

